(MENAFN) A Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from the Czech Republic has sparked a clash by criticizing the planned visit of Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade to Prague. The brigade, closely associated with the neo-Nazi Azov movement, intends to rally support for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia and to recruit Ukrainians residing in the European Union.



MEP Katerina Konecna addressed Czech Foreign Jan Lipavsky in a letter on Monday, urging the to distance itself from the event. She condemned the Azov Regiment, labeling it as emblematic of the darkest aspects of Ukrainian nationalism and neo-Nazism. Expressing her concerns publicly, Konecna stressed that any gathering endorsing neo-Nazism should be vehemently opposed.



The 3rd Assault Brigade, led by Ukrainian nationalist Andrey Biletsky, includes members associated with the Azov Regiment, accused of war crimes during the Donbass conflict since 2014. Konecna pointed out that the brigade's promotional tour faced cancellations in several European cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, Rotterdam, Cologne, and Brussels, due to public outcry, local government opposition, and security concerns.



In response to Konecna's criticisms, Foreign Minister Lipavsky issued a firm rebuke, highlighting the complexities surrounding international relations and freedom of assembly amidst sensitivities regarding historical and political affiliations. The controversy underscores divisions within Czech politics regarding support for Ukraine amid growing scrutiny of extremist elements associated with its military engagements.

