Qatar Chairs Meeting Of GCC Border Guard Officials
The State of Qatar chaired the 31st meeting of border guard and coast guard officials of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which was held over two days via videoconferencing. The meeting, which concluded yesterday, was chaired by Director General of Coasts and Border Security at the Ministry of Interior Major General Nasser Jaber Al Nuaimi. The participants discussed several topics related to enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise among the border guard and coast guard agencies of the GCC states.
