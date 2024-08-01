Declaration Within COP29 Preparation Marks Key Step In Emission Reduction

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
A declaration on“Azerbaijan Sustainable Built Environment
Leadership” has been signed in Azerbaijan.
The signing ceremony took place during the Azerbaijan
Sustainable Built Environment Leadership Roundtable and was held as
part of the preparation for COP29. The declaration was signed by
several members of the COP29 Organizing Committee and the heads of
several construction companies operating in Azerbaijan.
The purpose of the declaration is to show that construction
companies are aware of their responsibility to reduce emissions.
The declaration is the first step in this direction, and then there
will be a transition from the stage of awareness of responsibility
to practical activity.
The roundtable is a special high-level meeting of leading
industry leaders in Azerbaijan, including CEOs, ministers, UAE
construction companies, the President of COP29, and the UN
High-Level Champion for COP29. This unique event will boost
cooperation and sustainable development in Azerbaijan's
construction sector, providing a platform to discuss challenges,
explore opportunities, and define favorable policies.
The roundtable emphasizes the crucial role of green construction
in achieving global climate goals and, marking an important
milestone on the road to COP29, lays the foundation for targeted
business operations and cooperation with significant results for
Azerbaijan and beyond.
Here is a question. What can be the contributions of the
Declaration to both the companies and the country?
Azerbaijani economist Rashad Hasanov said to
Azernews that the concept of green building has been evolving
globally for nearly 20 years, supported by certification from
international organizations.
“Various unions and associations promote this approach, which
focuses on constructing environmentally clean infrastructure, free
from harmful effects on the community and atmosphere, optimally
resource-efficient, and sustainable over the long term. In
Azerbaijan, some companies even offer certification in this field,
guided by international organization licenses.”
The economist explained that the core issue in green building is
facilitating using environmentally friendly, renewable energy
sources within infrastructure.
“Additionally, it involves ensuring that construction materials
have no harmful effects and meet established standards. Key
practices include insulating buildings to optimize energy use while
maintaining comfort throughout the seasons, diverting wastewater
for reuse, providing appropriate waste collection and recycling
facilities, and ensuring accessibility for people with physical
limitations.”
He emphasized that addressing modern challenges is crucial for
companies, as it aligns with evolving requirements.
“In the new era, Azerbaijan is particularly impacted by climate
change. Hosting COP 29 further underscores the urgency and
importance of prioritizing environmental and sustainability
measures,” Hasanov said.
The expert added that joining such a stream now provides serious
support to the state in joining huge projects and acquiring
construction experience according to modern standards.
“By embracing this trend, companies enhance their position in
the expanding market of the future, bolster their reputation, and
open up new opportunities for securing grants and participating in
international projects. For the state, having specialized
construction companies in this field is crucial for developing
infrastructure that meets contemporary requirements. Initiatives
are already underway to anticipate these needs in state
construction projects and in the restoration of territories
recently liberated from occupation,” R. Hasanov concluded.
