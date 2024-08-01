Venezuela Protests Turn Deadly: Over 80 Casualties Reported Amid Election Unrest

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Human rights organizations and sources in Venezuela have reported that at least 80 people have been killed or during anti-government protests in the country.

Deutsche Welle, citing Alfredo Romero, the Secretary of the human rights organization Foro Penal, reported that at least 40 people, including children and teenagers, have been killed during protests against the presidential election results in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, health sources in Venezuela have confirmed that at least 40 people have been injured in the clashes.

Venezuelan have also reported that 23 security officers were injured during confrontations with protesters.

Reports indicate that both protesters and government forces have used firearms.

Preliminary results of Venezuela's presidential election were announced on Monday, showing that Nicolás Maduro has won a third consecutive term.

The country's electoral committee declared Maduro the winner without releasing the final results, leading to widespread protests led by opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Ms. María Corina Machado has called for a transfer of power and stated,“The only thing we are willing to negotiate is a peaceful transfer of power [to us].”

It is reported that 749 people have been detained so far.

The escalating violence in Venezuela highlights the intense political crisis and the severe consequences of contested election results. The significant number of casualties and arrests underscores the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict and international attention to the human rights situation in the country.

