Sound Q2 2024 Financial Results And Integration Moving Forward

Leasing and Services margins Underlying margins2 increased to 539 bps vs. 522 bps in Q1 2024. Margins stood at EUR 693 million, down by -1.9% vs. Q1 2024, due to non-recurring items, notably the impact of hyperinflation accounting in Turkey for EUR -37 million

Used Car Sales (UCS) result per unit at EUR 1,4803 excluding the impacts of reduction in costs and Purchase Price Allocation (PPA), gradually decreasing vs. Q1 2024 (EUR 1,661). UCS result per unit at EUR 575 including the impacts of reduction in depreciation costs and PPA, stable vs. Q1 2024

Cost to income ratio4 at 61.9%, improving from 67.7% in Q1 2024

Cost of risk5 at 23 bps vs. 25 bps in Q1 2024

Net income (group share) at EUR 189 million, stable vs. Q1 2024 (EUR 188 million)

Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE)6 at 9.6%

Earnings per share7 at EUR 0.21

Earning assets8 up 9.5% vs. end June 2023

CET1 ratio at 12.5% as at end June 2024

On 1 August 2024, Tim Albertsen, CEO of Ayvens, commenting on the second quarter 2024 Group results, stated:



“Ayvens had another solid quarter marked both by a sound financial performance and further progress on the integration of LeasePlan.

Indeed, our Q2 2024 results confirm the financial upturn initiated at the beginning of the year with solid revenues, focusing on profitable growth and controlled costs, demonstrating our commitment and capacity to deliver on our strategic roadmap.

Integration is moving forward and gaining momentum across the company. For our customers, the Ayvens' brand name that establishes our company as a leading global mobility player is now live in twenty countries. The legal integration of local entities in overlapping countries has been completed in France and the Netherlands, our flagship locations, as well as for our insurance business in Dublin. Finally, we are streamlining and optimizing our combined procurement operations, insurance activities, commerce forces and IT architecture and have already begun to reap the benefits of our integration journey.

Ayvens is progressing at a high pace in its transformational journey and I am grateful to all our teams for their unwavering commitment.”

MOVING FORWARD WITH LEASEPLAN INTEGRATION

Simplifying the Group's legal structure and IT architecture

Ayvens is moving forward in its integration journey after the Group obtained the Declaration of No-Objection (DNO) from the European Central Bank and the Dutch National Bank in March 2024. As at today, entities have been legally integrated in four countries, including France and the Netherlands, all four accounting for c. 31% of the Group's funded fleet. Rebranding has gained momentum, now concerning twenty entities and IT migration has been successfully executed in three countries. These are key steps in the successful building-up of Ayvens leadership in the mobility industry.

Delivering on synergies

Integration has contributed to generate EUR 27m synergies in Q2 2024, an increase of EUR +7m compared to previous quarter. These synergies reflect mostly the benefits of supply contract renegotiations and new tenders in procurement services, as well as the transfer of 455,000 insured vehicles since the beginning of the year to more profitable direct insurance schemes. With the cumulative EUR 47m synergies delivered since the beginning of the year, operational execution is on track to achieve the EUR 120m P&L pre-tax synergies targeted over the full year 2024.

MANAGING ELECTRIC VEHICULES ASSET VALUE THROUGHOUT LIFE CYCLE

Drawing on its advanced residual value management system built up over 23 years of experience in the industry, Ayvens has put in place a dedicated framework to manage responsibly the EV transition. This set-up ensures adequate valuation of its lease assets throughout their life cycle, from onboarding to remarketing.

Q2 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Fleet and earning assets

Earning assets increased by 9.5% year-on-year to EUR 53.2 billion as at 30 June 2024. This increase was primarily driven by inflation on car prices and the transition to EVs, which have a higher value than ICE cars.

Ayvens' total fleet has remained broadly flat year-on-year at 3.373 million, -0.4% vs. end June 2023, reflecting a commercial selective approach to restore margins.

Fleet management contracts decreased by -4.9% vs. June 2023, remaining broadly stable vs. March 2024, at 0.686 million vehicles as at 30 June 2024.

Full-service leasing contracts reached 2.686 million vehicles as at end June 2024, up 0.8% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis, and down -0.5% vs. March 2024.

EV penetration reached 39%9 of new passenger car registrations in Q2 2024 vs. 36% in Q1 2024. Ayvens' BEV and PHEV10 penetration stood at 26% and 13% respectively in Q2 2024.

Income statement11

LeasePlan Purchase Price Allocation has been adjusted in Q2 2024 within one year from acquisition closing in accordance with IFRS3“Business combinations”, leading to an impact of EUR -25 million on net assets, of which EUR -63 million relate to the reassessment of LeasePlan's software valuation, offset by a subsequent increase of EUR +60 million in lease assets and EUR -22 million of correction of other assets and liabilities.

All financial data presented and commented thereafter have been restated for the total impact of LeasePlan's Purchase Price Allocation attributed to each quarter since acquisition closing and the adjustment of Fleetpool's fleet depreciation costs which resulted in an accounting restatement of the comparative income statement for 2023. These restatements are presented on page 20.

In a backdrop of a subdued economic environment, Ayvens' results confirmed the upturn recorded in the previous quarter with stabilization of Gross Operating Income at EUR 785 million, down -1.1% compared to previous quarter, with a further improvement of underlying margins12 and a Used Car Sales result that has remained at a high level. Non-recurring items stood at EUR -21 million in Q2 2024 compared to EUR +23 million in the previous quarter.

Leasing & Services margins

Taken together, Leasing & Services margins amounted to EUR 694 million in Q2 2024, a slight decrease of -1.8% compared to Q1 2024. In H1 2024, total margins reached EUR 1,400 million, an increase of +12.9% vs. H1 2023, including a perimeter change impact linked to the LeasePlan acquisition closing on 22 May 2023.

In Q2 2024 underlying margins16 increased by +36.9% in euros compared to Q2 2023 linked to perimeter change impact and +4.6% compared to Q1 2024. The quarter-on-quarter evolution reflects the measures implemented to restore margins, through improved pricing on new contracts, selective commercial approach and limitations on informal contracts' extensions. Besides, synergies extracted from the combination with LeasePlan, mainly on procurement and insurance, increased to EUR 27 million this quarter compared to EUR 20 million in Q1 202413. Underlying margins14 stood at 539 bps of average earning assets, compared to 522 bps in Q1 2024.

Non-recurring items totalled EUR -21 million in Q2 2024 vs. EUR +23 million in Q1 2024 and EUR +177 million in Q2 2023. Q2 2024 non-recurring items included notably the effects of hyperinflation accounting in Turkey for EUR -37 million vs. EUR -2m in Q1 2024. The detailed list of non-recurring items is presented in page 15.

Used car sales result

In Q2 2024, the Used Car Sales (UCS) result reached EUR +91 million, higher than in Q1 2024 and Q2 2023 which both stood at EUR +87 million. 158 thousand cars were sold in Q2 2024, an increase of 6 thousand units vs. Q1 2024.

Q2 2024 UCS result was driven by:



The normalization of used car markets: Ayvens' UCS result per unit15 excluding the negative impacts of reduction in depreciation costs and PPA came in at EUR 1,480 per unit in Q2 2024, down EUR 181 vs. EUR 1,661 per unit in Q1 2024. This gradual decrease reflects the same pattern as in previous quarter, with UCS result on ICE vehicles still at a high level and BEV negative impact remaining stable compared to Q1 2024.

The increase in net book value of the vehicles sold due to the reduction in depreciation costs booked in the previous reporting periods: EUR -68 million vs. EUR -90 million in Q1 2024. The PPA amortization at EUR -75 million stable vs. Q1 2024.

Including the impact of PPA and reduction in depreciation costs from previous quarters, UCS result per unit was EUR 575 in Q2 2024 vs. EUR 573 per unit in Q1 2024 and EUR 905 per unit in Q2 2023.

In H1 2024, the UCS result stood at EUR +178 million, down vs. EUR +278 million in H1 2023, driven by the normalization of used car markets.

As at 30 June 2024, the Group's stock of reduction in depreciation costs to be reversed over the coming years was EUR 462 million, of which EUR 149 million to be reversed by the end of 2024. Likewise, the stock of PPA remaining to be amortized in the income statement stood at EUR 176 million, of which EUR 151 million in H2 2024.

Operating expenses

In Q2 2024, operating expenses amounted to EUR 475 million, up from EUR 370 million in the same period last year, due to the consolidation of LeasePlan, but down quarter-on-quarter (-2.9% vs. Q1 2024), resulting from lower IT costs and strong cost discipline across all departments.

Cost to achieve (CTA) accounted for EUR 33 million, up EUR 7 million vs. Q1 2024 which stood at EUR 26 million. Excluding non-recurring items, operating expenses decreased by EUR 20 million i.e. -4.3% vs. Q1 2024.

The combination of lower costs and higher underlying margins compared to Q1 2024 led to an improvement quarter-on-quarter of the Cost/Income ratio excl. UCS result at 61.9% compared to 67.7% in Q1 2024.

In H1 2024, operating expenses reached EUR 965 million compared to EUR 630 million in the same period last year, due to perimeter change impact. H1 2024 Cost/Income ratio excl. UCS result stood at 64.7%.

Cost of risk

Impairment charges on receivables came in at EUR 31 million in Q2 2024, compared to EUR 33 million in Q1 2024 and the exceptionally low Q2 2023 amount of EUR 16 million16. The cost of risk17 stood at 23 bps in Q2 2024 vs. 25 bps in Q1 2024 and 17 bps in Q2 2023. For H1 2024, impairment charges were EUR 64 million vs. EUR 24 million in the same period last year.

The increase in cost of risk in Q2 2024 and H1 2024 compared to respectively Q2 2023 and H1 2023 is primarily driven by LeasePlan's alignment on the Group's provisioning methodology.

Net income

Income tax expense came in at EUR 71 million this quarter, down from EUR 101 million in Q2 2023 and EUR 88 million in Q1 2024. The effective tax rate decreased to 25.5% from 31.5% in Q1 2024, mainly benefiting from the tax deduction of AT1 interest coupons payment which was accounted for its full-year impact in Q2 2024.

Non-controlling interests were EUR -13 million vs. EUR -5 million in Q2 2023 due to the consolidation since 22 May 2023 of LeasePlan, whose AT1 interest coupons payments to third parties are accounted for as non-controlling interests for EUR 11 million.

Net income (Group share) reached EUR 196 million in Q2 2024, compared to EUR 181 million in Q1 2024 and in EUR 237 million in Q2 2023 which included EUR +177 million of pre-tax non-recurring items. For H1 2024, Net income (Group share) was EUR 377 million, down 31.7% vs. H1 2023.

Diluted Earnings per share18 was EUR 0.21 vs. EUR 0.35 in Q2 2023.

The Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) came in at 10.0% in Q2 2024, up from 9.4% in Q1 2024 and down vs. Q2 2023 at 15.0%.

BALANCE SHEET AND REGULATORY CAPITAL

Financial structure

Group shareholders' equity19 totalled EUR 10.1 billion as at 30 June 2024 (vs. EUR 10.0 billion as at 31 December 2023). Net asset value per share20 (NAV) was EUR 12.34 and net tangible asset value per share (NTAV) was EUR 8.99 as at 30 June 2024, compared to EUR 12.28 and EUR 8.95 respectively as at 31 December 2023.

Total balance sheet increased to EUR 72.8 billion as at 30 June 2024 from EUR 70.3 billion as at 31 December 2023, mainly on the back of the increase in earning assets and cash balances.

Financial debt21 stood at EUR 39.5 billion at the end of June 2024 vs. EUR 37.6 billion at the end of December 2023, while deposits reached EUR 13.1 billion compared to EUR 11.8 billion at the end of December 2023. 31% of the financial debt consisted of loans from Societe Generale as at end June 2024.

On 29 May 2024 Ayvens redeemed LeasePlan's EUR 500 million Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable Callable Capital Securities.

As part of its active liquidity management strategy, Ayvens further diversified its funding in July 2024 by issuing a EUR 750 million bond over 5 years, confirming the market's robust appetite for Ayvens debt instruments. Ayvens has a EUR 4 billion to EUR 5 billion funding programme planned for 2024 of which close to 80% is executed as at today.

The combined entity has access to ample short-term liquidity, with cash holdings at Central bank reaching EUR 4.3 billion and an undrawn committed Revolving Credit Facility of EUR 1.75 billion in place.

Ayvens has strong long-term debt credit ratings from Moody's (A1), S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings (A-).

Regulatory capital

As at 30 June 2024, the Group assessment of the earn-out consideration to be paid to LeasePlan selling shareholders led to a EUR -72 million impact on regulatory capital in relation to an improvement of capital treatment of counterparty credit risk. The combined impact of the PPA and contingent consideration adjustments has resulted in a total EUR -97 million impact on regulatory capital.

Ayvens' risk-weighted assets (RWA) totalled EUR 57.8 billion as at 30 June 2024 under CRR2/CRD5 rules, with credit risk-weighted assets accounting for 84% of the total. The EUR 0.4 billion increase compared to 31 December 2023 is mainly explained by fleet growth (EUR +1.2 billion), partially offset by the evolution of the orderbook and inventory (EUR -1.0 billion) over the last 6 months, and the annual update of operational risk on the LeasePlan parameter (EUR +0.6 billion) at end 2023.

Ayvens had a strong Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.5%, i.e. around 320 basis points above the regulatory requirement of 9.33%22, and Total Capital ratio of 16.4% as at 30 June 2024, stable compared to 31 December 2023.





