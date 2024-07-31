Dozens get murdered, hundreds possibly to be trapped after landslides in India

(MENAFN) A devastating landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday has resulted in at least 72 fatalities, including children, with hundreds more feared trapped under the debris. The disaster struck amidst heavy rainfall, complicating rescue efforts.



The landslide, which struck with little warning, has caused extensive damage, leaving many families in mourning. According to Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George, approximately 70 individuals have sustained injuries and are receiving medical care at nearby hospitals. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civil defense teams initially spearheaded the rescue operations, but the continuing downpour has made their task significantly more challenging.



In response to the disaster, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has ordered the mobilization of military forces to assist in the rescue and relief efforts. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed their condolences and promised support. Prime Minister Modi, who has been in touch with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, announced compensation packages of Rs 200,000 (USD2,380) for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 (USD600) for the injured.



Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also offered his condolences and pledged to advocate for additional aid for the affected region. Gandhi, who represented Wayanad in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024, expressed his sorrow and commitment to ensuring that necessary assistance reaches the victims.



Landslides are a recurring threat during India’s monsoon season, particularly in hilly areas, where they claim hundreds of lives each year. The tragedy in Wayanad underscores the ongoing vulnerability of these regions to natural disasters and the urgent need for effective disaster management strategies.

MENAFN31072024000045015687ID1108502571