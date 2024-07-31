Mideast Carriers Record 13.8% Jump In Cargo In June

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Middle Eastern carriers witnessed more than 13 percent growth in cargo in June to International Air Association (IATA) data revealed, yesterday.

The regional performance data for June of Middle Eastern carriers saw 13.8 percent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in June. The Middle East–Europe performed particularly well with 30.2 percent annual growth, ahead of Middle East-Asia which grew by 15.1 percent year-on-year. The June capacity increased 6.9 percent year-on-year.

The International Air Transport Association data for June 2024 noted that global air cargo markets were showing continuing strong annual growth in demand. This contributed to an exceptional first half-year performance for air cargo, with volumes exceeding 2023, 2022, and even the record-breaking 2021 levels.

The total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers, rose by 14.1 percent compared to June 2023 levels (15.6 percent for international operations). This is the seventh consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth.

Meanwhile, the capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers increased by 8.8 percent compared to June 2023 (10.8 percent for international operations).

In June, Qatar's air cargo witnessed upward trajectory as air cargo and mail reported a growth of 10.1 percent, taking the total to 214,823 tonnes during June this year as compared to 195,029 tonnes in the same month in last year, Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) noted.

The data showed in June this year an increase of 11.3 percent was registered in aircraft movements as compared to the same month last year. It noted that 23,257 flight movements were recorded in the month while June 2023 witnessed 20,891 aircraft activities.

Meanwhile the number of air passengers also surged by 16.4 percent in June 2024 as compared to the same month in the previous year. The month saw 4.351 million travellers passing through the award-winning Hamad International Airport as compared to the 3.738 million passengers in June 2023.

Hamad International Airport (DOH) has demonstrated exceptional growth in the first half of 2024, witnessing a significant increase of 25 percent in passenger traffic.

Additionally, its aircraft movement has grown by 19 percent, total number of bags handled has grown by 19 percent and cargo operations has increased by 12 percent, in comparison to the first half of 2023.

HIA expanded its network this year by welcoming new airlines partners, including Japan Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, China Southern Airlines, and Akasa Air. This is in addition to Iberia, Xiamen Airlines and Vistara joining the airport's network late last year.