عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Reports Say Hamas Chief Killed By Air Strike

Reports Say Hamas Chief Killed By Air Strike


7/31/2024 3:02:46 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iranian media said Wednesday that Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed by an air strike in Tehran where he was attending the inauguration of Iran's new president.

"Haniyeh, who had come to Iran for the inauguration ceremony of the president, was staying in one of the special residences for war veterans in north Tehran, when he was martyred by an air-launched missile," the Fars news agency said. Other media carried the same statement.

Read Also
  • Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas Political leader and ex-Palestinian PM
  • Russia calls killing of Hamas leader 'unacceptable political murder'
  • Turkiye condemns 'shameful assassination' of Hamas chief: minister
  • Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

According to reports, the attack took place at about 2am local time (22:30 GMT on Tuesday) at a special residence for military veterans in the north of the city.


MENAFN31072024000063011010ID1108502031


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search