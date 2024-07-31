Reports Say Hamas Chief Killed By Air Strike

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iranian said Wednesday that Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed by an air strike in Tehran where he was attending the inauguration of Iran's new president.

"Haniyeh, who had come to Iran for the inauguration ceremony of the president, was staying in one of the special residences for war veterans in north Tehran, when he was martyred by an air-launched missile," the Fars news agency said. Other media carried the same statement.



According to reports, the attack took place at about 2am local time (22:30 GMT on Tuesday) at a special residence for military veterans in the north of the city.



