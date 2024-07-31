عربي


Groupe Casino: RELEASE OF THE HALF YEAR 2024 RESULTS PRESENTATION


7/31/2024 2:47:31 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Group has released its half year 2024 results presentation on its website. It is available at this link:


Analyst and investor contacts

Christopher Welton +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17 ...
Charlotte Izabel +33 (0)1 53 70 51 29 ...
Investor Relations +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 ...

Press contacts

Corporate Communications Department – Casino Group
Stéphanie Abadie +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05 ...
Investor Communications Department +33 (0)1 53 65 24 78 ...

Attachment

  • 2024 07 31 - PR - Release PPT H1 2024

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

