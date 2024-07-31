Groupe Casino: RELEASE OF THE HALF YEAR 2024 RESULTS PRESENTATION
7/31/2024 2:47:31 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Group has released its half year 2024 results presentation on its website. It is available at this link:
Analyst and investor contacts
| Christopher Welton
| +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
| ...
| Charlotte Izabel
| +33 (0)1 53 70 51 29
| ...
| Investor Relations
| +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
| ...
Press contacts
| Corporate Communications Department – Casino Group
|
| Stéphanie Abadie
| +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
| ...
| Investor Communications Department
| +33 (0)1 53 65 24 78
| ...
2024 07 31 - PR - Release PPT H1 2024
