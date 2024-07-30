FAJ Calls For Protecting Journalists In Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 30 (KUNA) - The Federation of Arab Journalists (FAJ) called on the international community on Tuesday to protect Journalists in Palestine, Lebanon, and Sudan from the threats that seek to silence and veil reality from being reported.

FAJ condemned the blatant assaults on journalists in Palestine, emphasizing that these journalists, who bear witness to the atrocities of the Israeli regime, have become targets for Israeli forces and settlers, often facing fatal risks in their pursuit of truth, said a statement released by FAJ.

FAJ called on Arab institutions to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people, particularly journalists, by sharing documented human stories beyond mere statistics. Additionally, the Union urged a ban on normalization with representatives of the Israeli regime.

The statement reaffirmed the federation's commitment to monitoring the situation of journalists in Palestine, who face systematic and organized crimes by Israeli forces aimed at concealing the reality of the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian population.

FAJ also lauded the bravery and determination of Palestinian journalists who continue their work despite daily threats and dangers to themselves and their families from Israeli forces.

The statement also highlighted the perilous conditions faced by journalists in southern Lebanon, where Israeli occupation forces have increasingly targeted the media amid significant international political complicity.

Furthermore, the federation expressed its full support and solidarity with Sudanese journalists working under extremely harsh and inhumane conditions. The statement deplored the attacks on hundreds of Sudanese journalists, including instances of theft and kidnapping, noting that 12 journalists had been directly targeted due to their profession.

FAJ reported the destruction of numerous media offices in Sudan and highlighted that approximately 1,000 Sudanese journalists are currently unemployed, representing half of the country's active journalist workforce. (end)

