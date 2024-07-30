LINE-X Exceeds 10,000 Commercial Fleet Vehicles Serviced

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Leader in Vehicle Up-fitting Surpasses Company Milestone, Continues to Focus on Growing Commercial Fleet Program

CHARLOTTE,

N.C., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X , the leader in vehicle up-fitting for over 30 years, has just surpassed the milestone of 10,000 commercial fleet serviced through its LINE-X Fleet Solutions division. This comes as LINE-X puts a greater emphasis on commercial services through the strength of its network, combined with the intensive support from the LINE-X Fleet Solutions team, up-fitting light and medium-duty work trucks and vans for vehicle fleets across the United States and Canada.

"LINE-X Fleet Solutions is vital to the growth of the LINE-X brand," said Blair Boggs, President at LINE-X. "This milestone is the culmination of the last few years of focus on fleet work and unleashing the power of our network to be a one-stop shop for our Fleet customers."

LINE-X has hundreds of locations across the U.S. and Canada that can service up-fitting requests. With a dedicated support team of expert professionals centralizing components of the fleet up-fit process, clients can be sure that the job will get done right. From the estimation and quoting process for each vehicle and coordination between shop and brand to the final invoicing, LINE-X Fleet Solutions surrounds the incredible service of the network with tailored, professional services. The brand has also partnered with premium national suppliers to provide customers with the best products for up-fitting their vehicles.

LINE-X, which originally gained global recognition for its premium spray bed liners and protective coatings, is proud to offer over 80 up-fitting services for medium and light-duty work trucks and vans. Services range from expert electrical work like strobe lights, light bars, and backup alarms, to truck toppers and truck caps, van shelving, rack systems and accessories, and life-saving safety equipment.

"We are incredibly grateful for our clients' trust in LINE-X to meet their up-fit needs, and we remain committed to exceeding their expectations," said Matt Labuda, Vice President of Marketing for LINE-X. "When we came together as a team, it was vital that we offered our shops an opportunity to generate commercial revenue and establish connections within their markets. LINE-X Fleet Solutions does just that, and we're thrilled to see their increased success with the help and coordination of the LINE-X Fleet Solutions team."

About LINE-X:

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., LINE-X LLC ( ) is

North America's

leader of spray-on protective coatings and vehicle up-fit services. For over 30 years, LINE-X signature spray-on bed-liners and accessories have provided customers with enhanced surface coatings and professional installation services for their trucks, Jeeps, vans, and SUVs.

