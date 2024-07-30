Manifest And Solasec Form Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WESTPORT, Conn., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest , a leader in SBOM and AIBOM management, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with SolaSec , a prominent cybersecurity services provider in the healthcare industry. This collaboration aims to offer medical device manufacturers and healthcare delivery organizations with seamlessly integrated software security and services.

Manifest delivers industry-leading SBOM management capabilities and helps medical device manufacturers automate and ensure their compliance with FDA Section 524(B) requirements. It recently announced a three-year contract with a leading medical device manufacturer.

SolaSec specializes in comprehensive medical device security testing and has extensive expertise in preparing organizations for FDA compliance, making them a valuable third-party partner in the healthcare industry.

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to partner with SolaSec. Their clients have come to trust SolaSec to meet application, device, and other security objectives, and we're pleased to deliver best-in-class SBOM management as well," said Marc

Frankel, CEO and cofounder of Manifest.

"Partnering with Manifest creates significant benefits to our customer base and we are beyond excited for the chance to formally align our services. Going to market with Manifest's established expertise in SBOM management creates tremendous value for future clientele to improve threat detection and risk mitigation. We look forward to continuing to build trust with our customers and stakeholders through this partnership," said Kyle Shockley, Co-Founder of SolaSec.

This partnership offers significant opportunities in combining Manifest's ability to detail software component inventories with SolaSec's expertise in complex security testing. These unparalleled benefits will allow our clients to enhance threat detection and risk mitigation across their organizations. In addition, Manifest and SolaSec bring together their combined expertise in helping clients adhere to regulatory and industry requirements. Manifest's ability to rapidly identify affected components, paired with SolaSec's knowledge of integrating secure development practices will enhance product security for our clients into the future. This strategic alliance will streamline operational processes and strengthen our clients' security postures, creating trust and demonstrating our unwavering commitment to cybersecurity.

With this partnership, SolaSec will be able to offer its clients in the medical device management industry access to Manifest's leading SBOM management platform as part of its suite of offerings. The parties are both pre-conference partners in the Biohacking Village at the DEF CON conference in Las Vegas on August 8-11 and will be discussing the partnership there.

About Manifest:

Manifest is dedicated to helping enterprises understand and reduce the cybersecurity risk in the technologies they produce and procure. Manifest was founded by veterans of Palantir, Palo Alto Networks, Defense Digital Service, and CISA, and is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and governments. To learn more, visit , and follow @ManifestCyber on LinkedIn .

About SolaSec:

SolaSec is a cutting-edge cybersecurity firm with a singular mission to fortify your digital world. With unwavering dedication, SolaSec partners with clients to ensure their digital landscapes are safeguarded against evolving threats, today and into the future. To learn more, visit , and follow SolaSec on LinkedIn .

