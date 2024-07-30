Daikundi Villagers Protest Against Taliban Education Chief Over School Construction Site

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Residents from several villages in Daikundi, Central province of Afghanistan, have protested against the proposed location for a school building, clashing with the Taliban's education chief in the province.

The gathered to voice their objections to the school project, which is funded by UNICEF's Child Support Fund, being built in the designated site of“Nadak” in Miramor district.

According to the local sources, the location chosen for the school, known as“Nadak,” is located in a remote area that poses significant challenges for children from other villages.

The protesters in the area chanted,“We don't want it, we don't want it” in response to the proposed location.

Despite their objections, the Taliban's education chief in Daikundi insists that the school will be built at the selected location.

The reports indicate that the Taliban's education chief has informed the protesters that the project's sponsor is unwilling to change the site of the school construction.

Previously, protesters had presented their grievances to the Ministry of Education and the governor of the Taliban in Daikundi, but their concerns have not been addressed despite directives from senior Taliban officials.

Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban have increasingly restricted public protests and have been known to suppress dissenting voices.

The ongoing protests in Daikundi highlight the tensions between local communities and the Taliban over development projects, reflecting broader issues of governance and public engagement under the current administration.

