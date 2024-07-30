(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neurovascular Embolization Devices Global Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The neurovascular embolization devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.15 billion in 2023 to $1.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increased prevalence of neurovascular disorders, the rising geriatric population, the demand for minimally invasive procedures, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased healthcare expenditure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The neurovascular embolization devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding applications in emerging markets, emphasis on patient-centric care, rising awareness about neurovascular disorders, advancements in imaging technologies, and increasing investments in research and development.

Growth Driver Of The Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market

The rise in the prevalence of hemorrhages is expected to propel the neurovascular embolization devices market going forward. Hemorrhages are abnormal, uncontrolled bleeding that occurs internally within the body or externally through a break in the skin or mucous membrane. The prevalence of hemorrhages is due to several factors, such as aging populations, an increased incidence of hypertension, and the expanded use of anticoagulant medications. Neurovascular embolization devices are utilized in hemorrhagic strokes to obstruct abnormal blood vessels, reducing bleeding and preventing further damage to the brain.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the neurovascular embolization devices market include Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Heraeus Holding, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation.

Major companies operating in neurovascular embolization devices are focused on developing products with advanced technology, such as shield technology, to treat brain aneurysms and gain a competitive edge in the market. Shield Technology refers to an advanced feature aimed at enhancing the efficacy and safety of the devices and contributing to the overall durability and longevity of the embolization devices.

Segments:

1) By Product: Embolization Coils, Liquid Embolic Systems, Flow Diversion Stents, Aneurysm Clips, Other Products

2) By Treatment: Ischemic Stroke Solution, Hemorrhagic Stroke Solutions

3) By Indication: Brain Aneurysms, Arteriovenous Malformation, Other Indications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the neurovascular embolization devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the neurovascular embolization devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Definition

Neurovascular embolization devices are medical instruments used to treat abnormal brain or central nervous blood vessels by blocking or redirecting blood flow. These devices are employed in neuro-interventional procedures to manage conditions such as aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and arteriovenous fistulas (AVFs) that may risk bleeding or other complications.

Neurovascular Embolization Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Neurovascular Embolization Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on neurovascular embolization devices market size, neurovascular embolization devices market drivers and trends, neurovascular embolization devices market major players, neurovascular embolization devices competitors' revenues, neurovascular embolization devices market positioning, and neurovascular embolization devices market growth across geographies.

