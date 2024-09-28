French singer Imany advocates for cease-fire in Gaza during Ankara concert

(MENAFN) Renowned French singer Imany used her platform during a concert in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday to call for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. Speaking to the audience at Ankara’s Oran Open Air Stage, she urged concert-goers to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and innocent victims of conflict worldwide.



"Put your fist up for the oppressed. Put your fist up for all the innocent people getting killed everywhere in this world. Put your fist up for freedom. Put your fist up for a cease-fire in Gaza,” Imany passionately declared before performing her repertoire of favorite songs, accompanied by a visually stunning show featuring eight cellists.



"Free Palestine! If Palestine is not free, none of us is free," she added, rallying the crowd to support the call for peace and justice in the region. The audience responded by raising their fists in solidarity and offering resounding applause.



Imany, celebrated for her debut album "The Shape of a Broken Heart," which achieved platinum status in France and Greece and triple platinum in Poland, is set to captivate music enthusiasts across Türkiye with her latest offering, "Voodoo Cello."



Following the Ankara concert, Imany will continue to enchant audiences with performances at the Izmir Kultur Park Open Air Theater on June 5, the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theater in Istanbul on June 7, and the Antalya Open-Air Theater on June 8. Her music serves not only as a source of entertainment but also as a powerful vehicle for advocating social justice and peace on the global stage.

MENAFN05062024000045015839ID1108299008