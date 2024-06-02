King Accepts Credentials Of New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Sunday accepted the credentials of newly appointed ambassadors to Jordan, during a ceremony at Basman Palace, according to a Royal Court statement.



His Majesty accepted the credentials of ambassadors Khalifa Abdulla Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Arno Ahornegger of the Sovereign Order of Malta.

The King also accepted the credentials of non-resident ambassadors Sidi Ould Doumane of Mauritania, Abdoulkader Houssein Omar of Djibouti, Kouakou Kouamé Christophe of Côte d'Ivoire, and Sami Shiba of Albania.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the ceremony, the statement said.



Click to see all

ambassadors credentials