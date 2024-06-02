Romania Looking Into Donating Patriot System To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romanian officials are discussing the idea of providing Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system.

This was reported by Euronews , Ukrinform saw.

According to the Romanian president, the decision must be approved by the Supreme Council of National Defense (SCND).

In an interview, Prime Ministe Marcel Ciolacu noted that that the body should take into account all information available around the issue.

confirms participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland – Zelensk

"In the first place, the specialists must speak" he said, "This does not mean that if a system covers part of Ukraine, it does not also cover Romania. Here it is about specialists sitting at the table and finding the best solutions, and then the SCND can make the decision with all available information, so that it takes the best decision. So, at this moment, the proposal is under analysis."

Ciolacu added that he could not unilaterally make such decision: "If you want me to make a decision now, on the show, I can't.

Germany contributing anothersystem to Ukraine

“I am not a specialist. I am the Prime Minister of Romania, I have to listen, in an institutional framework, a secret one, because it is a decision regarding Romania's defence, and then we make the decision together.

The head of the government emphasized that this is not the kind of discussion that should be held in public.

According to Euronews, in 2017, Romania concluded an agreement on obtaining Patriot air defense systems, but so far only has one in service.