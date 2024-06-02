Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait Cabinet pledged allegiance to the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait welcomed a decision taken by OPEC and its allies, including Russia, to prolong oil production cuts of up to 1.65 million barrels per day (bpd) into the end of next year, saying the measure aims to support stability and balance.

RIYADH -- The 37th ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ decided in Riyadh to extend the oil output cuts until the end of 2025.

CAIRO -- First Deputy Prime Minister, and of Defense and Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah commended security collaboration between Egypt and Kuwait's Ministries of Interior.

KUWAIT (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Children and Family Affairs, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Amthal Al-Huwaila said digitizing all the Ministry of Social Affairs' sectors is necessary to offer outstanding services to citizens.