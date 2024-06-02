Maldives Bans Entry Of Israelis

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- The Maldives has decided to ban Israelis from entering the archipelago, announcing a national march "in solidarity with Palestine."According to AFP, a presidential spokesman said on Sunday that President Mohamed Moiso "decided to impose a ban on Israeli passports," without giving details on when the new decision would come into effect.Moiso also announced a national fundraising campaign titled "Maldivians stand in solidarity with Palestine."

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.