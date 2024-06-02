Oman Welcomes US Pres. Initiative On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Oman's of Foreign Affairs welcomed on Sunday the proposal for ceasefire in Gaza Strip declared by US President Joe Biden recently, declaring full support to all exerted efforts, which can put an end to the aggression by Israeli occupation.

In a statement, the ministry called on all parties involved to respond positively with the initiative at hand, to preserve Palestinian rights and put an end to their suffering.

Oman also expressed hopes that such proposal would include cooperation and coordination from Qatar and Egypt. (end)

nfa







MENAFN02062024000071011013ID1108287121