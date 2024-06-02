GCC Chief Congratulates Kuwait Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 2 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi congratulated Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on his appointment as of Kuwait.

In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi extended his highest congratulations and best wishes to His Highness the Crown Prince, hoping for his success in his duties and that Allah Almighty guides his steps.

He prayed to Allah Almighty continue to bless Kuwait with security, prosperity, and stability under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince, hoping Kuwait would continue its historic journey as a model of leadership and sustainable development, advancing towards greater progress and enhancing its regional and international standing in various fields.

He commended Kuwait's pioneering role in promoting joint Gulf action, including its significant and ongoing efforts towards achieving comprehensive Gulf integration in all areas. (end)

kns













