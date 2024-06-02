Egypt, US, Israel Occupation Meeting On Rafah Crossing Concludes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 2 (KUNA) -- Security officials from Egypt, the US and Israeli Occupation concluded a meeting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Sunday on how to manage Rafah crossing, in light of the deteriorating situation because of Israeli occupation's military operations in the besieged Gaza Strip.
During the meeting, Egypt affirmed its unwavering position regarding Israeli occupation's withdrawal from the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side until it is re-opened once again, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported, citing an Egyptian high-level source.
The Egyptian delegating further held Israeli occupation fully responsible for hindering the entry of relief and humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling for the flow of at least 350 trucks of all types of aid into the Strip a daily, it added.
On Saturday, Egypt reiterated its firm position that it would not open the crossing as long as Israeli occupation controls it from the Palestinian side.
Cairo is making strenuous efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid for Gazans, as a prelude of an expected truce between Israelis and Palestinians. (end)
