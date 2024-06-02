The Cooling Claims Of The Novilla Bliss Mattress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Novilla Bliss Mattress is designed to provide a blissful summer sleep experience, with features specifically engineered to keep users cool throughout the night.

WILMINGTON DE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the summer sun heats up, a cool night's sleep becomes a necessity for feeling refreshed and energized throughout the day. Unfortunately, the heat of summer nights can have a detrimental effect on sleep, leading to restlessness, disrupted sleep patterns, and a lack of energy upon waking. In this context, cooling mattresses have emerged as a popular solution.One such mattress that is making an impact in the cooling market is the Novilla Bliss. The Novilla Bliss is designed to provide a blissful summer sleep experience, with features specifically engineered to keep users cool throughout the night.Enhanced Cooling Technology for a Restful SleepThe Novilla Bliss mattress incorporates several features that have been specifically designed to combat heat and promote a cool sleeping experience.A key component is the gel-infused memory foam layer. This layer offers two key benefits: pressure relief and body contouring, while also incorporating cooling gel particles. The gel particles absorb and dissipate body heat, ensuring a cooler sleep surface throughout the night.Furthermore, the Novilla Bliss mattress is encased in a soft, breathable bamboo fiber cover. Bamboo fiber is a natural material with exceptional moisture-wicking capabilities. The material draws perspiration away from the body, allowing for increased airflow and further enhancing temperature regulation.Wave-Cut Design: this mattress incorporates a novel "wave-cut" design on the foam layer, which provides enhanced breathability. The wave-shaped cuts create multiple ventilation channels, which promote air circulation throughout the mattress. The improved airflow facilitates the dissipation of body heat and moisture, helping to regulate sleep temperature and prevent the mattress from feeling stuffy or humid. This design element contributes to a more comfortable and breathable sleep experience for the consumer.100-Night Trial & 10-Year WarrantyNovilla Bliss offers a range of customer assurance programs to address their concerns about suitability, durability, and delivery of new mattresses.The importance of selecting the optimal mattress is well understood. Novilla Bliss mattresses are accompanied by a generous 100-day trial period, which provides customers with sufficient time to experience the mattress's comfort and support features and ensure that it perfectly complements their sleep needs.To provide customers with long-term peace of mind, Novilla Bliss offers a comprehensive 10-year warranty that safeguards the mattress against any manufacturing defects. This commitment to quality is indicative of the company's confidence in the exceptional craftsmanship of its products.Furthermore, Novilla Bliss alleviates any delivery or return anxieties by including complimentary shipping and returns within its policies. This demonstrates the company's dedication to providing a risk-free buying experience, allowing customers to focus on getting the best possible sleep.Novilla Bliss is a good option for:Frequent Movers:The competitive price point makes this mattress an attractive option for those who may move frequently.Consumers interested in memory foam mattresses:This mattress provides a cost-effective way to experience memory foam. Additionally, a 100-day trial period and after-sales support are included for a risk-free purchase experience.Buyers seeking guidance:The New York Times has rated this mattress one of the best under $500. Its popularity and positive reviews show they can trust their choice.Product InformationBrand: NovillaModel: Bliss Memory Foam MattressSizes: Available in multiple sizesThickness: 8",10", 12"Feel: Soft, Medium-Soft, Medium-FirmPrice: Starts at $199.99Purchase Link:

