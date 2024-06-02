Israeli Occupation Air Raids Kill Two People S. Lebanon - NNA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Two people were killed in an air raid carried out by Israeli forces on southern Lebanon on Sunday, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

It added that Israeli warplanes targeted a house in the southern town of Houla, resulting in the death of two civilians.

NNA added that the air raid by the Israeli occupation forces targeted Bint Jbeil with missiles, causing extensive damage to buildings, shops and houses.

NNA also reported that the occupation artillery targeted Al-Sanawbar hill with shells, causing fire.

The agency quoted statements issued by the resistance, stating that it had targeted the Iron Dom radar of the occupation forces, as well as the positions of its officers and soldiers, hitting its targets accurately, they also targeted Al-Marj site with rockets, hitting it directly.

The southern Lebanese border has been witnessing daily military clashes between the occupation forces and the resistance since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7th. (end)















