Slovenia acknowledges Palestine

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Slovenian has announced its approval to recognize the state of Palestine, making it the latest European nation to do so. Prime Robert Golob revealed the decision, highlighting Slovenia's commitment to peace and sovereignty.



The decision, which requires ratification by the country's parliament, is widely expected to pass smoothly, as there is minimal opposition among the parties represented in the National Assembly. Parliament is set to vote on the matter next Tuesday, following the government's endorsement.



Speaking to reporters after the government meeting in Ljubljana, Prime Minister Golob clarified that the recognition of Palestine is not intended as an adversarial gesture towards Israel but rather as a "message of peace." He emphasized the importance of Palestinian statehood within the borders agreed upon in 1967 or as outlined in a future peace agreement.



The urgency of the decision was underscored by recent deadly attacks in the Gaza Strip, prompting Golob to advocate for a swift resolution. The support for Palestinian recognition from President Natasa Pirc Musar and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon further reinforces Slovenia's commitment to advancing peace efforts in the region.



With this decision, Slovenia joins other European nations like Spain, Norway, and Ireland in formally recognizing Palestinian statehood. The move reflects a growing trend among European countries to acknowledge the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people and underscores the importance of diplomatic efforts in resolving longstanding conflicts in the Middle East.

MENAFN02062024000045015687ID1108285985