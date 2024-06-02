New Haven Barracks / DUI - Crash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5002474
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 05/31/2024, 2132 hours
STREET: West Street
TOWN: Cornwall
CROSS STREETS: Cross Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brad-Leigh Grace
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT
INJURIES: Suspected Moderate
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total: Front, hood, roof, windshield, wheel and side damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5/31/2024 at approximately 2132 hours, Troopers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on West Street in the Town of Cornwall. Investigation revealed V#1 left the roadway and rolled, coming to a stop upside down in a ditch. The operator, Brad-Leigh Grace (29) sustained suspected moderate injuries and was transported to Porter Medical Center. While speaking with Grace, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Grace was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and processed at the hospital. Grace was released from custody on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison County
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/29/2024 @ 12:30 PM
Trooper Kelsey Dobson (426)
Vermont State Police
Troop“B”, New Haven Barracks
Tel: (802) 388-4919
