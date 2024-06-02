Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Heads To Egypt On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah headed on Sunday, with the accompanying delegation, to Egypt on an official visit.
In a statement, the Interior Ministry said that the minister was seen of at the airport by the Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Osama Shaltout, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and a number of security leaders. (end)
ahk
