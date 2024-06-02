Chile joins South Africa in its court case against Israel

(MENAFN) In a pivotal development, Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced on Saturday that Chile would join South Africa in its action against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Addressing the Chilean Congress, President Boric stated, "I have decided that Chile will support and join the case filed by South Africa before the International Court of Justice, under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide."



South Africa's lawsuit, an extensive 84-page document, accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The detailed allegations include the killing of Palestinians, causing severe mental and physical harm, enforcing forced evictions, and inducing widespread hunger. These actions are alleged to create conditions "calculated to achieve their physical destruction."



Elaborating on these accusations before the ICJ, South African Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola emphasized that the lawsuit seeks to prevent the ongoing genocide purportedly committed by the Israeli state in the Gaza Strip. He pointed out that Israel's control over essential infrastructure—such as water, electricity, and border regulation—exacerbates the plight of the Palestinian population.



During the initial public hearings related to South Africa's lawsuit, Lamola condemned the Israeli occupation for its alleged targeting of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. He underscored that Israel's response to the attack on October 7 had crossed all boundaries, thereby substantiating the genocide claims.



Chile's decision to back South Africa's legal challenge against Israel represents a significant shift in the international community's approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This joint legal effort by Chile and South Africa aims to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza and to seek justice for the Palestinian population. As the case moves forward, it is expected to garner significant global attention and could potentially reshape international perspectives on the conflict.

