American Senator criticizes Netanyahu’s call for Congress

(MENAFN) In a notable development, Senator Bernie Sanders of the United States has made a firm statement by rejecting an invitation from Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress. Known for his progressive views, Sanders did not hesitate to call Netanyahu a "war criminal" in his public response. On Platform X, Sanders declared, "Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. He should not be invited to speak before Congress. I definitely wouldn't be there."



Sanders' denunciation stems from his support for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issuance of an arrest warrant against Netanyahu. The senator emphasized that the United States should acknowledge and back the ICC's decision, which accuses Netanyahu of committing war crimes. This position highlights a growing divide between Sanders and the traditionally strong bipartisan support for Israel within the United States Congress.



The controversy arose after United States congressional leaders extended an invitation to Netanyahu to speak before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Netanyahu's office confirmed his acceptance of the invitation, noting that he would address Congress at the behest of its bipartisan leaders. This appearance would mark Netanyahu's fourth time addressing Congress, making him the first head of state to do so on four separate occasions.



Netanyahu's office released the invitation to the public but did not specify the date for the speech. The announcement followed a significant statement from Karim Khan, the ICC's chief prosecutor, who revealed that he had requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Yoav Galant, alleging their involvement in war crimes.



Senator Sanders' public refusal to attend Netanyahu's speech and his endorsement of the ICC's allegations reflect an increasing tension in United States politics over support for Israel. Sanders' outspoken criticism and firm stance against Netanyahu's actions indicate a push for greater accountability and a potential reevaluation of United States foreign policy in the Middle East. As this situation unfolds, the impact on United States-Israel relations and the broader geopolitical scene remains to be seen.

