Trump raises USD52.8M in 24 hours after conviction for falsifying documents

(MENAFN) In an unprecedented surge of financial support, former US President Donald Trump's campaign reported raising a staggering USD52.8 million within 24 hours following the announcement of his conviction for forging documents. This immense influx of donations represents an impressive feat for a single day, amounting to more than two-thirds of the total USD76 million he collected throughout the entire month of April. Trump's campaign highlighted this remarkable achievement in a Friday evening statement, noting that the donation rate exceeded USD2 million per hour. The statement also emphasized that over a third of the contributors were first-time donors, underscoring a significant expansion of his supporter base.



The conviction came last Thursday when a jury found Trump, a Republican candidate for the upcoming US presidential election, guilty on all 34 counts related to mishandling business records to obscure payments made to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels. These payments were intended to silence Daniels about an alleged affair, thus influencing the results of the 2016 election, in which Trump triumphed over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Following the conviction, Trump announced his intention to appeal, although he must await the final ruling on July 11 before proceeding with that legal action.



Trump's conviction marks a historic moment, making him the first former US president to be found guilty of a crime. Despite this, he continues to face three additional criminal trials, two of which pertain to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. However, the ruling in the document forgery case may be the only verdict reached before the next election. Throughout all four cases, Trump has maintained his innocence, asserting that the charges are politically motivated.

