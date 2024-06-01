Al Riyadi Beirut Win FIBA West Asia Super League In Lusail

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Riyadi Beirut defeated fellow Lebanese club Sagesse 100-90 in overtime after thrilling final to clinch the FIBA West Asia Super League (WASL) Final 8 at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall on Saturday. Both teams were locked on 79-79 at the end of regulation time. Al Riyadi's Thon Maker was the top-scorer with 35 points, while Wael Arakji added 20 points. Cleanthony Robert Early and Jonathan Mychal Gibson were the top scorers for the losing side, adding 25 and 23 points respectively. Qatar Association (QBF) president Mohamed bin Saad al-Mughaisib presented the trophies to the winners. Hagop Khagerian, Executive Director of the Regional Office of the International Basketball Federation, and Saadoun Sabah al-Kuwari, QBF Secretary-General, also attended the final.

