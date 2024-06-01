Noteit Launches Real-Time Chat, 50 Million Users

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Iconic Hearts, the company behind social networking app Noteit, today released real-time chat to compliment its unique widget photo messenger. With this update, users can now reply to friends' notes in a private chat thread, enabling the last critical piece to long lasting conversations with those that matter most.Since inception, Noteit has added a personal touch to direct messaging, providing a for users to send live photos, videos, and drawings directly to friends, using the phone's home screen widget. Now, with the introduction of Noteit Chat, users are prompted to quick-reply with text comments right on top of the original shared note. This expands the depth of conversations, while keeping the context of the initial image.“Gen Alpha chat conversations typically begin with multimedia content like selfies or memes. This is a great way to spark conversation, but the format we're doing it in is disconnected," explained Hunter Rice, CEO and founder of Iconic Hearts.“Keeping the context of the original media is crucial, and that's what we're looking to accomplish with Noteit Chat. It's novel, yet incredibly easy and intuitive.”Noteit encourages users to be present, expressive, and connected in the real world, resulting in a social networking experience that is more dynamic than traditional texting, yet less cluttered than the major social media platforms. Noteit is continuing to fill the gap created by the social media giants by fostering intimate interactions between close friends and shifting away from impersonal public feeds.Noteit has exploded in growth over the last three years thanks to its fun and simple user experience. Once you download the app, you can easily connect with up to five of your best friends and a partner then add the widget directly on your phone's home screen. Once connected, users can snap a photo, record a video, or draw a cute image, which will appear on their loved ones' home screens throughout the day.About Noteit:Noteit is a product developed by Iconic Hearts, Inc., the leading Gen Alpha app developer behind prominent social apps including Sendit, Starmatch and Locksmith. The company is based in Culver City, California, and was founded by Hunter Rice in 2019. The company's mission is to create innovative and engaging social apps for the next generation. Noteit is available on the App Store and on Google Play . For more information visit:

