Israel Launches Several Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon


6/1/2024 7:25:16 PM

Beirut, June 1 (Petra) -- Seven people were injured in an airstrike carried out by Israeli warplanes on the southern Lebanese town of Siddiqin on Saturday.
A Lebanese security source told the correspondent of the Jordan news agency (Petra) in Beirut that "among the wounded are serious injuries, an airstrike were also launched against the town of Qantara targeting a house; and another airstrike was launched by an Israeli drone on the outskirts of the town of Srifa - Deir Kifa without causing casualties or damage to many houses and buildings."
The source continued, "The Israeli army targeted with phosphorus the town of Al-Adaysa in Marjayoun district.

Jordan News Agency

