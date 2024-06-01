Cairo, A Tourist Destination For OIC For 2026

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 1 (KUNA) -- Cairo was named on Saturday "the capital of tourism" for the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for the year 2026 during the 12th ministerial which is currently held in Uzbekistan.

In a statement released by the Egyptian of Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmad Issa affirmed the diverse touristic potentials that Cairo has and appreciated the OIC for their decision.

The ministry is working on developing the cultural Cairo city breaks which will see an increase in tourism, Issa said, affirming that Cairo is one of the most prominent heritage cities that fit the criteria of the OIC for this achievement.

Cairo's nomination for the City of Tourism prize for 2025/26, includes many dimensions like historical which encompasses heritage sites and historical antiquities, spiritual which includes the "trip of the Holy Family", cultural which involves Islamic cultural heritage sites. (end)

