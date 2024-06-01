Pune Porsche Case: Ajit Pawar Defends NCP MLA Sunil Tingre, Says He Is Ready For Inquiry - 5 Key Developments

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sunit Tingre, the Nationalist Party (NCP) MLA from Vadgaon Sheri, who is facing allegations of influencing the probe in the Pune Porsche crash case in favor of the accused juvenile, is ready for any kind of inquiry, said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Tingre, Pawar said that baseless allegations are being made against him.\"Did Sunil Tingre try to suppress the matter? The allegations against him are baseless,” said Ajit Pawar had visited the station after the accident, with the opposition accusing him of trying to put pressure on the police in connection with the case Read: Pune Porsche crash: Mother of minor accused arrested over tampering blood sample the arrest of Dr Ajay Taware, then head of the department of forensic medicine at Sassoon General Hospital, a 2023 letter from Tingre had surfaced in which he recommended the doctor be given an additional charge of medical superintendent, along with Dr Shrihari Halnor and employee Atul Ghatkamble have been arrested for allegedly manipulating the minor's blood samples to show that he was not drunk at the time of the accident Ajay Taware, then head of the department of forensic medicine at Sassoon General Hospital, medical officer Dr Shrihari Halnor and employee Atul Ghatkamble Read: Porsche crash: Pune police to quiz minor after teen's friends confirm 'he was drunk'Ajit Pawar further added , \"Our MLA Sunit Tingre held a press conference in this regard. He has high sugar and is unwell right now. This is the reason he is not coming out to the public. I contacted him, and he told me that he was ready for any kind of inquiry and that he was not wrong.\"The NCP leader also added that he did not make any call to the Pune CP in connection with this case, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that Tingre visited the police station, adding, \"It won't be correct to say that the direction of the investigation was impacted due to this.”Also Read: 'Even if you can write 300 word essay....' Punekar's message to keep safe distance amid Porsche crash rowHere are key updates in the case

The mother of the 17-year-old juvenile has also been arrested for tampering with the evidence arrest took place after it was confirmed that his blood samples were replaced with hersIn his mother's presence, the police also spoke to the minor for about an hour at the observation home. Under the Juvenile Justice Act, the inquiry of a minor has to be conducted in the parents' presence IAS officer Arun Bhatia has sought the transfer of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. He has written a letter to the Chairman of Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC). \"The present Police Commissioner cannot be relied upon to do this,\" he said in a letter police moved the application for the juvenile's father's custody in connection with the alleged swapping of blood samples. On Friday, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) allowed the police to probe the teenager happened on May 19?On May 19, a Porsche car driven by a 17-year-old juvenile rammed into the two-wheeler of two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, resulting in their deaths minor's father, realtor Vishal Agarwal, and grandfather, Surendra Agarwal have been arrested on various charges and are in judicial custody.

