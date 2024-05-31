Biznis Intel: Iraqi MP Warns Of National Security Disaster

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

An Iraqi member of parliament has reportedly warned of a "national security disaster", following the alleged disappearance of funds belonging to Canadian security company Biznis Intel .

In 2022, the company was controversially awarde a contract to secure Baghdad International Airport (BIAP) , taking over from the British company G4S .

Shafaq News Agency reports that 1,100 employees at the airport have not been paid for three months. quoting Ali Al-Saadi, a member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, as calling on the Prime Minister and the Minister of Transport to personally intervene to resolve the crisis.

Last week, Kurdistan24 reported that the company had dismissed its authorised director at the airport.

More here.

(Source: Shafaq News Agency)