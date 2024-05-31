French Police Thwart Terrorist Plot Against Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 31 (KUNA) -- The French security services said they arrested a teenager in Saint-Etienne city on the suspicion of planning for a terrorist attack against the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
The 18-year-old suspect is a Chechen national who was plotting for a suicide attack against spectators during the football matches to be held at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in the city, BMF news Network reported on Friday, citing internal security sources.
Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin confirmed that the man was arrested on May 22 and was not previously known for the French secret services.
He commended the security services for their vigilance and preparedness for terror activities. (end)
