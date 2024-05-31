Isa Aydin Photography Announces Exclusive Discounted Week For Fashion Photography Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Isa Aydin Photography, a premier photography studio renowned for its high-end photography services , is excited to announce an exclusive discounted week for fashion photography. With studios located in New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco , Isa Aydin Photography serves nationwide clients, delivering exceptional quality and service.

Isa Aydin Photography is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring precise light control and unparalleled color accuracy in fashion photography. The studio also boasts a network of over 400 freelance models available at affordable rates, along with skilled makeup artists and fashion stylists, to provide comprehensive fashion photography services .

Starting today, Isa Aydin Photography is announcing a special discounted week from June 17th to June 21st, 2024. Clients who want to enjoy a 30% discount on fashion photography services must book their shoot during this discounted week. This exclusive offer is limited to only five spots, and clients are encouraged to book their sessions promptly to take advantage of this limited offer.

The discounted shoots will only take place at the Hackensack, NJ studio. Clients from across the United States can ship their products and participate in the shoot virtually, ensuring convenience and flexibility.

Please note that the 30% discount applies solely to photography services and does not extend to third-party services such as models, makeup artists, fashion stylists, and editing.

For more information or to book a session, please request a quote

About Isa Aydin Photography

Isa Aydin Photography is a high-end photography studio specializing in fashion photography, serving nationwide clients with studios in New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Known for their precise light control and color accuracy, Isa Aydin Photography provides top-tier services, including access to a large network of freelance models, makeup artists, and fashion stylists.

