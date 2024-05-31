Veteran Labour Party Adviser Joins WA Communications

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Strategic communications agency WA Communications has hired veteran Labour Party adviser Jennifer Gerber as a senior adviser.



WA is the latest public affairs firm to ramp up its Labour Party experience in the run-up to the UK General Election and in anticipation of the first Labour for 14 years; Grayling also announced the arrival of former Blair adviser Tanya Joseph this week to its senior advisory board.



During the last Labour government, Gerber was a special adviser across three high-profile cabinet portfolios, providing strategic advice to ministers at HM Treasury, the Department of Health, and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. Across all three departments, she was the principal adviser to Andy Burnham, now the mayor of Greater Manchester.



More recently, Gerber has provided strategic political, policy and media counsel including advising NHS Trusts during Covid and leading the Refugee Council's response to the government's immigration bill and 'Rwanda flights' policy. She also headed the parliamentary campaign group Labour Friends of Israel for more than a decade, and led the prominent centre-left think tank, Progress (now Progressive Britain).



In her new role at WA, Gerber will advise clients on political and media engagement strategies, working across the agency's financial and professional services, health, investor relations, energy, transport, and education teams.



WA managing director Dominic Church said:“There are few people who match Jennifer's understanding of the Labour party at every level – from the frontlines of an election campaign, and managing the relationship with the business community, to operating at the highest levels of government; and her network across the party, from the leader's office and 'Metro Mayors', to new PPCs [prospective parliamentary candidates] and the key policy thinkers that will shape the next parliament.



“Her expertise will be invaluable as clients seek to understand how a Labour government would work in practice, and I'm delighted that she's chosen to join WA.”



Gerber added:“From helping public transport operators communicate the journey to net zero, driving access to innovative medicines, or campaigning to secure access to cash for communities across the UK, WA understand how joined-up political and media engagement can drive policy change on issues that are crucial for society and business. I'm delighted to be joining the team and look forward to bringing my political and campaigning experience to bear across WA.”

