Death Toll Of Palestinians Killed By Israel In Gaza Jumps To 36,171

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza /PNN/



The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now surged to 36,171,

medical sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Sources added

that at least

81,420 others

have also been in the onslaught.

At least 75 people were killed and 284 others were injured in Israeli that took place in the last 24 hours,

they added.

The sources said that many are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them.