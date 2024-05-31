Kejriwal Set For June 2 Tihar Return To 'Save Country From Dictatorship', Hints Having 'Big Medical Condition'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday (May 31) that he will surrender to the at Tihar Jail on Sunday (June 2). The Aam Aadmi Party chief, currently out on interim bail, cited symptoms of a serious illness. Arvind Kejriwal stated that he needs to undergo a series of medical tests to eliminate the possibility of a serious illness. He also urged the people of Delhi to look after his ailing parents.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal in March in a money laundering case linked to alleged Delhi excise policy scam.



"The Supreme Court had given me 21 days to campaign for the elections. The day after tomorrow I will go back to Tihar Jail. I don't know how long these people will keep me in jail this time. But my spirits are high. said Arvind Kejriwal.

CM Kejriwal said, "They tried to break me in many ways, tried to bow me down, tried to silence me, but they did not succeed. When I was in jail, they tortured me in many ways. They stopped my medicines. I have been a diabetic patient for 20 years. For the last 10 years, I have been getting insulin injections every day, I get injections 4 times every day. In jail, they stopped insulin injections for many days. My sugar level reached 300... I don't know what these people want. I was in jail for 50 days, and in these 50 days I lost 6 kg weight. When I went to jail, my weight was 70 kg, today it is 64 kg. Even after being released from jail, the weight is not increasing. Doctors are saying that these can also be symptoms of some serious diseases. Many tests need to be done."



'I am going to jail to save the country from dictatorship,' said Delhi CM Kejriwal.

He further declared, "Day after tomorrow, I will surrender. I will leave home around 3 pm to surrender. They may subject me to more torture this time, but I will not yield. Take care of yourselves; I worry about you greatly while in jail. If you're happy, your CM Kejriwal will also be happy. Though I won't be among you, all your work will carry on. Regardless of where I am, I won't let Delhi's progress stall. All initiatives, including Mohalla clinics, free medicines, healthcare, free electricity, free bus travel for women, and 24-hour electricity, will continue. Upon my return, I will also commence providing Rs 1000 per month to every mother and sister."

