NZ Women Wicketkeeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout Retires From International Cricket

(MENAFN- IANS) Christchurch, May 31 (IANS) New Zealand women's team wicketkeeper-batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout has announced retirement from international but will continue playing domestic cricket next season.

Born in South Africa, Bezuidenhout debuted for her birth country in 2014 before moving to New Zealand and debuting for New Zealand in 2018.

She is one of only nine female cricketers to have represented two nations at the highest level. She has played four ODIs and seven T20Is for South Africa and 16 ODIs and 22 T20Is for New Zealand.

“It's been such a great ride. Playing for the WHITE FERNS has been a huge privilege and honour and it's left me with the fondest memories. The journey has taught me so much and I'll be forever grateful to everyone who has been on the path with me," Bezuidenhout was quoted by New Zealand Cricket.

Outside of cricket, Bezuidenhout has led a distinguished career in the non-profit and social enterprise, founding The EPIC Sports Project Charitable Trust that aims to use sport to inspire hope and belonging in young people in high-deprivation communities and break barriers to participation in sport.

She said her charitable trust was at the forefront of her decision to retire. "I'm at peace with this decision but it wasn't an easy one to make.

"I've struggled to find a balance between my work and playing career for a while now, and after a lot of thought and reflection I feel that it's the right time to pivot and put my full focus on The EPIC Sports Project.”

Women's team head coach Ben Sawyer thanked Bernie for her committed service.

"I want to thank Bernie for the contributions she's made to the WHITE FERNS on the field, and for the caring qualities she brought to the group off the field,” said Sawyer.

"We're proud of the work that Bernie does outside of cricket and I have no doubt she'll continue to make a positive impact on the lives of many.