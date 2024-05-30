JAF, JHCO Dispatch 40 Trucks Carrying Relief Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A new humanitarian aid convoy for people in Gaza has been dispatched by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO).

The convoy, consisting of 40 trucks, is the second to cross into Gaza this week, bringing the total number of trucks entering the war-torn Strip in recent days to 80.

The convoy was organised in cooperation with several organisations, companies and institutions, including Human Appeal, Muslims Around the World, Qatar Charity, Operation Smile and others.

The convoy carried essential food parcels, medical supplies, medicines, and tents, which will be distributed to our people in Gaza through partner associations and organisations in the region.

Secretary-General of the JHCO Hussein Shibli said, "We are facing a humanitarian disaster, and the only solution is to send more aid and open the crossings to facilitate the entry of humanitarian convoys of all kinds."

Shibli added that various partner organisations and friendly countries are providing unlimited support to our people in Gaza, noting that the total number of land trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip has now reached 1,757 trucks, in addition to 53 aeroplanes through Al Arish.

The JHCO said it continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at Bank Al Etihad,

account number JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06,

or through e-wallets or CliQ at JHCOGAZA,

as well as via "eFAWATEERcom" and through their website