Survey Reveals 59% Of Developers Use AI Tools And Javascript Has 25.2M Users

How Developers work with ML/AI models

Size of programming

Language communities Q1 2024

SlashData announces 2 of the 6-report series dive into developer trends: How developers interact with AI technologies & Sizing programming

language communities

SlashData's Developer Nation survey is the leading research programme across 13 development areas, tracking developers' experiences across platforms, technologies, programming languages, app and API categories, revenue models, segments, and regions.The latest 26th edition Developer Nation survey wave reached more than 10,000 respondents from 135 countries around the world.Now the results are starting to show. SlashData announces the first 2 of the 6-report series that are becoming publicly available to the world, showcasing and diving into key developer trends for Q1 2024 and beyond.Each report focuses on a specific topic. All will be accessible under the freshly launched SlashData Research Space, free to access, view, and download.Here are the 2 first reports, along with some highlights and graphs for your readers.1. How developers interact with AI technologiesHighlight: 59% of developers use AI tools in their development workflows. Only 29% of developers state that they do not work with machine learning / AI models, tools, APIs, or services in any way.2. Sizing programming language communitiesHighlight: Rust (4M) is the fastest-growing language, increasing by 30% over the last year alone.Coming soon:How and why developers engage with emerging technologies (June)How happy are developers with their jobs? (June)Threats in software supply chain management (July)Profiling of new ML/AI developers (July)Attached you will find a selection of key data illustrations to complement your articles.Journalists have unrestricted access to these findings through the SlashData Research Space.More recent though-leading reports from SlashData:- The State of Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery with CD Foundation- The Maturity of Software Supply Chain Security Practices with Red Hat- Developer Perceptions of Distributed Cloud with Akamai- The State of WebAssembly 2023 with Cloud Native Computing Foundation- Developers and Shift-Left Security with Cisco- Cisco Securing the Enterprise: Understanding the current landscape of zero trust security

