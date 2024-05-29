Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Up 1,300 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses sustained by the Russian invasion troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 29, 2024, amounted to an estimated 505,100, including 1,300 over the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's defense forces also destroyed 7,700 Russian tanks (+8 in the past day), 14,891 (+33) armored fighting vehicles, 13,066 (+37) artillery systems, 1,087 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 815 air defense systems, 357 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,510 (+28) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,222 cruise missiles, 27 warships/cutters, a submarine, 17,796 (+56) vehicles and fuel tankers, 2,142 (+20) and units of specialized equipment.

Russia's war toll has surged past half a million. What does such a high toll amount suggest?

"Due to incoming intelligence data, we had to update some stats on enemy's total losses - cruise missiles. The total number has been adjusted, while daily losses are reported in the usual mode," the General Staff noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 28, nearly 110 combat clashes took place at the front.