Arrow Electronics And Sima.Ai Enter Distribution Agreement In EMEA

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Global technology provider Arrow Electronics and SiMa, the software centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip company, have entered into a strategic collaboration, enabling Arrow to distribute SiMa products in the EMEA region.

SiMa delivers one platform for all edge AI that scales with customers as their AI/ML projects evolve, from computer vision, to transformers to multimodal generative AI. The SiMa MLSoC (Machine Learning System on Chip) enables full pipeline deployment of complete real-world workloads as a standalone edge-based system, with high performance and power efficiency.

SiMa's MLSoC works seamlessly with Palette Software to support customers across multiple verticals such as industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and healthcare, with increased compute capabilities, while maximizing efficiency by delivering the highest frames per second per watt (FPS/W) performance in the edge AI/ML market.

With this agreement, Arrow and SiMa will jointly market SiMa's offerings and Arrow will serve as the region's exclusive distributor for the SiMa MLSoC, SiMa Palette Software and SiMa Development Kits.

Margit Tischler, vice president of engineering in EMEA for Arrow, said,“At Arrow, we recognise the importance of artificial intelligence at the edge. SiMa extends our AI line card, allowing us to offer our customers a solution tailored to their specific AI needs.”

“We are pleased to enter this distribution agreement with Arrow, which will speed access for customers throughout Europe and the Middle East to SiMa's one platform for all edge AI - and will support customers as their AI/ML journeys evolve - from computer vision to transformers to multimodal generative AI,” said Elizabeth Samara-Rubio, chief business officer, SiMa.“This agreement with Arrow will help SiMa scale further to meet rising customer demand as organizations increasingly need a partner to help them deploy and scale AI/ML workloads at the edge.”

Arrow will showcase SiMa in its booth (at Stand J1) at Hardware Pioneers Max in London from 28 to 29 May, 2024. In addition, SiMa will be participating in a talk with Arrow at Hardware Pioneers Max titled,“Accelerate the Entire Vision Pipeline,” which will explore the practical roadmap of machine learning and AI in key end applications on 29.5.24 in Conference Room 1, from 10:40 - 11:10.

For more information on how SiMa can help accelerate edge ML projects, prospective customers can register for the Arrow webinar featuring SiMa on 10th June, 2024 by clicking here or book an AI Consultation with Arrow Experts .

About Arrow Electronics:

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow .

