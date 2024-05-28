Algeria, Slovenia strengthen cooperation with gas export deal

(MENAFN) Algeria and Slovenia have bolstered their bilateral ties with the signing of several cooperation agreements, as reported by Algeria's official APS news agency on Monday.



One of the key agreements involves a deal between Algerian energy giant Sonatrach and Slovenia's natural gas trader Geoplin to enhance Algeria's gas exports to Slovenia. The signing ceremony took place in Algeria's capital, Algiers, and was attended by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob. This agreement aims to facilitate the increased export of natural gas from Algeria to Slovenia through the existing gas pipeline that connects Algeria to Italy via the Mediterranean.



Additionally, the two nations signed a diplomatic agreement granting short-term visa exemption to holders of diplomatic passports from both countries. This move is expected to streamline travel procedures and promote diplomatic relations between Algeria and Slovenia.



Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding was inked to foster cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, reflecting the commitment of both countries to harnessing technological advancements for mutual benefit.



During the discussions, President Tebboune and Prime Minister Golob also exchanged views on international developments, including the situation in the Gaza Strip. The visit of Prime Minister Golob to Algeria underscores the importance of diplomatic dialogue and collaboration in addressing regional and global challenges.

