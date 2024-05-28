CD Biosciences Introduces Multicolor Immunofluorescence Staining Kits For Enhanced Research

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CD BioSciences, a US-based biotechnology company focusing on the development of imaging technologies, is proud to announce the launch of its new Multicolor Immunofluorescence Staining Kits. These kits empower researchers to achieve high-quality staining of tissues and cells utilizing 2-7 different colors, enabling more detailed and comprehensive analysis.



By providing researchers with the tools they need to achieve exceptional multicolor staining, CD BioSciences is committed to supporting groundbreaking discoveries across various fields of biological research. These new Multicolor Immunofluorescence Staining Kits are specifically designed for high-quality staining of human and small mammalian tissue sections and cells. With CD BioSciences' advanced staining solutions, scientists can enhance their research by obtaining accurate and reliable results and unlock deeper insights into their samples.



Utilizing advanced technologies like Tyrosine Signal Amplification (TSA), these kits provide superior signal amplification and exceptional staining quality, particularly for human and small mammal samples. TSA utilizes HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies to catalyze the stable covalent binding of fluorescein substrate to antigen and amplify the fluorescent signal. In addition, the double immunofluorescence (IF) procedure is designed to detect the co-distribution of two different antigens in the same sample.



With these advancements, CD BioSciences' Multicolor Immunofluorescence Staining Kits offer researchers a versatile and powerful solution for a wide range of applications. For example, the 7-Color mIF Staining Kit for Mouse Tissue, TSA (Catalog No. MCIS001) can be used for immunofluorescence staining of tissues, paraffin sections and TMA. This 7-color mIF Staining Kit utilizes TSA technology to efficiently detect 7 different antigens on mouse tissue or cell samples when paired with user-supplied rabbit primary antibodies. Multiple labeling can be achieved by using a heat repair method to remove non-covalently bound antibodies and performing a second round of incubation with the next primary antibody and another fluorogenic substrate.



2-Color IF Staining Kit for Mouse (Green) and Rabbit (Red) antibody (Catalog No. MCIS013) can be applied in IHC, ICC/IF, Flow, paraffin and frozen sections. The tissue microenvironment contains complex cellular components, and researchers can detect and identify different compositions through multiple immunofluorescence staining. This new 2-Color IF Staining Kit is paired with user-supplied mouse and rabbit primary antibodies to efficiently detect 2 different antigens on paraffin and frozen sections. The kit's IF procedure is designed to detect the co-distribution of two different antigens in the same sample. Dual immunofluorescence staining allows simultaneous detection of mouse and rabbit primary antibodies. Please note that all of these kits are for research use only.



CD BioSciences offers Multicolor Immunofluorescence Staining Kits to empower researchers to explore the intricate details of cellular and tissue structures with unprecedented accuracy and sensitivity. To learn more about the new kits, please visit



About CD BioSciences



CD BioSciences is a biotechnology company committed to the development of imaging technology for many years. Its scientists can utilize high-content imaging, nanoparticle imaging, imaging flow cytometry, time-lapse imaging, and other techniques to image cell structure, cell migration, cell proliferation, pathogen infection mechanisms, and interactions between protein molecules.

