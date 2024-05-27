UAE President To Make State Visit To S. Korea

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, May 28 (IANS) United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will make a state visit to South Korea on Tuesday to discuss ways to expand cooperation in energy, defence and other areas.

Mohamed will visit South Korea for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol and meetings with business leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday. It marks the first state visit to the country by a UAE President, Yonhap news agency reported.

Four Air Force fighter jets will escort the UAE's presidential jet, and Yoon will host a welcome dinner.

On Wednesday, an official welcome ceremony will feature an air show by the Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team and traditional performances.

Yoon and Mohamed will then hold a summit to discuss cooperation in sectors that include energy, defence and investment.

During the two-day visit, the UAE President is expected to meet business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Euisun Chung of Hyundai Motor Group and Chey Tae-won of SK Group, according to industry sources.

Yoon made a state visit to the UAE in January 2023, the first such visit by a South Korean leader since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1980.

During the summit, Mohamed announced his country's plan to invest $30 billion in South Korea and signed 13 memorandums of understanding covering energy, arms and climate change, among other sectors.