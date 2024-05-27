Final Batch From J&K Departs For Hajj

A senior officer of the J&K Hajj Committee said that today the last batch of 273 pilgrims left for the holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia from Srinagar International Airport, and that this year over 7,000 pilgrims from J&K took up the holy pilgrimage.

“Today was the last flight of the Hajj schedule, and 273 pilgrims took up the journey to the holy city. Over 7000 pilgrims took up the holy journey, and 39 have embarked their journey from Mumbai airport while 37 are without Mahram”, the senior officer said.

The officer added that the core Hajj phase will start from 8 to 13 Zilhaj and that the first flight scheduled to return from Saudi Arabia to Srinagar International airport is on 22 June.

“The Hajis from Jammu and Kashmir will start coming back from 22 June, with two flights scheduled on the first day. Each flight will be carrying 322 pilgrims,” the officer added.

Notably, marking the beginning of the holy journey, the first flight departed from Srinagar International Airport on 9 May 2024 from Srinagar's Hajj house, witnessing emotional scenes.

According to the officials, over 7000 Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are undertaking the holy pilgrimage to Mecca and Madina, with approximately 6800 departing through Srinagar embarkation and over 500 through embarkation from other airports.

As per the officials, collaborative efforts were put across various departments, including health, security, and emergency services, and that the training sessions were also conducted twice to equip pilgrims with essential information and guidance for their pilgrimage.

Officials revealed that this year's pilgrimage will commence with a visit to Madina, with all pilgrims accommodated in Markaziya, with enhancements made in Minha, with tents strategically positioned in zones 2, 3, and 4, for elevating the overall experience for the pilgrims .



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now